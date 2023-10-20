Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.61. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 106 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Pharming Group
Pharming Group Trading Up 7.0 %
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.