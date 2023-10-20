Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.