Pinnacle Minerals Limited (ASX:PIM) Insider Purchases A$12,500.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Minerals Limited (ASX:PIM – Get Free Report) insider Maurice (Nic) Matich bought 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($7,911.39).
Pinnacle Minerals Price Performance
About Pinnacle Minerals
Pinnacle Minerals Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Australia. The company focuses on exploring for the Kaolin and Kaolin-Halloysite projects in Western Australia and South Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Camel Lake project that comprises two granted exploration tenements covering an area of 116.61 square kilometers located in Western South Australia; the White Knight project, which consists of three exploration tenement license applications covering an area of 1,051 square kilometers located in southern South Australia; the Holly Kaolin project that comprises two granted exploration tenements covering an area of 268 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Bobalong Kaolin project that consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 116.61 square kilometers situated in Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Minerals
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.