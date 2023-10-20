Pinnacle Minerals Limited (ASX:PIM) Insider Purchases A$12,500.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Minerals Limited (ASX:PIM – Get Free Report) insider Maurice (Nic) Matich bought 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($7,911.39).

Pinnacle Minerals Price Performance

About Pinnacle Minerals

Pinnacle Minerals Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Australia. The company focuses on exploring for the Kaolin and Kaolin-Halloysite projects in Western Australia and South Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Camel Lake project that comprises two granted exploration tenements covering an area of 116.61 square kilometers located in Western South Australia; the White Knight project, which consists of three exploration tenement license applications covering an area of 1,051 square kilometers located in southern South Australia; the Holly Kaolin project that comprises two granted exploration tenements covering an area of 268 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Bobalong Kaolin project that consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 116.61 square kilometers situated in Western Australia.

