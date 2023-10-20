Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $255.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after buying an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.