Planet Fitness, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

