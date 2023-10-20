Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 154271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PL. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,630. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,811,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after buying an additional 245,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 67,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

