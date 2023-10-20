PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $1.76 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.97.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at PMV Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
