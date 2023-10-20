PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $1.76 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deepika Jalota sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $27,168.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.