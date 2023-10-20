Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.