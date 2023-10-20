Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POR. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock remained flat at $40.55 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 107,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

