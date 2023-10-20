Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7744 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 23.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Positive Physicians’s previous dividend of $0.69.

Positive Physicians Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PPHI opened at $8.00 on Friday. Positive Physicians has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers.

