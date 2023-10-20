Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $251.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Potbelly had a return on equity of 131.76% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 279,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 243,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 178,085 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 173,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

