PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $124.24 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.94.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

