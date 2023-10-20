PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPL Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in PPL by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in PPL by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 128,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

