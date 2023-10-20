PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.
Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
