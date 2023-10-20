PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.10

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 53059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $624.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $502,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,417,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 249,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

