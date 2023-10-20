Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 256.9% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,495,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

