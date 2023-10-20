Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PFG opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

