Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 248,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,914,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 14,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.
Visa Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $250.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.68.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
