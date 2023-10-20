Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.
In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,936. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
