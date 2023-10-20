ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 191857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Specifically, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $250,475.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,447,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,969,524.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,330,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,724 over the last 90 days. 44.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. Research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $78,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ProKidney by 76.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProKidney during the second quarter worth $2,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProKidney by 32,833.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProKidney by 361.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

