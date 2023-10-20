ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.30. 44,468,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 127,722,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.7% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

