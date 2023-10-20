ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.30. 44,468,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 127,722,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
