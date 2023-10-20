ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Trading 2.7% Higher

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.14. 502,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,963,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

