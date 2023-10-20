Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.35.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

