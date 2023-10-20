Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Proximus Price Performance
OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.37.
Proximus Company Profile
