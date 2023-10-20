Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

