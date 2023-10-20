Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $301.29. 289,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.49 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

