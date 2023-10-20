Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 156 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $80.51. 1,781,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,594,314. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.