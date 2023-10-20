Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in S. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $70,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 332,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,061.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,714,600.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $201,895.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 565,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,882.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,061.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,714,600.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,260 shares of company stock worth $4,103,429 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

