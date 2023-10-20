Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $2,109,235.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,155,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.32. 213,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $375.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

