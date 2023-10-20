Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Increased by Wedbush

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.34.

Netflix Trading Up 16.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $401.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.22. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

