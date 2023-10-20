Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Bio-Techne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Shares of TECH opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,301 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

