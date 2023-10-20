Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion.
AltaGas Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.39. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.77.
Insider Activity at AltaGas
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
