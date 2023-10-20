Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CNA Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CNA opened at $40.32 on Friday. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 60,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,057,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,296,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

