Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a report released on Thursday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.94. Repligen has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $212.17.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $3,101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

