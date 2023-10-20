Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Decreased by Analyst

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

MD opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

