Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.34.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $401.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

