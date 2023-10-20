Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2026 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $502.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.97 and a 200-day moving average of $485.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas has a 1-year low of $389.48 and a 1-year high of $525.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.