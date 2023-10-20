QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 450.40 ($5.50).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QQ

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity

LON QQ opened at GBX 327.40 ($4.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 321.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 343.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 195,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £672,836.25 ($821,834.92). Insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.