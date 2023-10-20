QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.57.
QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on QS
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of QS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.25 and a quick ratio of 19.25.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.