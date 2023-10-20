R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $151,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,376 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,525,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 42.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,788,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $125,250,000 after acquiring an additional 383,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

