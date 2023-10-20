Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2487 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METCB opened at $12.69 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METCB. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

