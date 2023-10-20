Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2487 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:METCB opened at $12.69 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
