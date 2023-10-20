Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 337,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $35.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

