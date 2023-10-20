Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

CGAU opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

