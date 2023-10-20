Raymond James Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $53.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

