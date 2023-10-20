Raymond James Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $26.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.79 million. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10,091.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $667,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

