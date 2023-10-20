Raymond James Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $310.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $368.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $13.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,627. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $206.77 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.34 and its 200 day moving average is $305.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

