Rayonier Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Rayonier has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 232.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 228.0%.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYN

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.