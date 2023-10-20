Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

