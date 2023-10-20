Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $546,195.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,410 shares of company stock worth $20,829,200. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $938,000.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $172.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

