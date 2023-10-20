Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $196.00 to $209.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Marsh & McLennan Companies is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $189.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.78 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

