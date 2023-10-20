Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar General (DG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) in the last few weeks:

10/16/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $124.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Dollar General is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Dollar General is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $105.00.

9/27/2023 – Dollar General had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Dollar General is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

9/8/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $142.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $130.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $181.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $146.00.

9/1/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $157.00.

8/31/2023 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

8/31/2023 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/29/2023 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/21/2023 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

