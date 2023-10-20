Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $710.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $612.00.

10/18/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $673.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $700.00.

10/5/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $617.00 to $640.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $470.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $585.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

